Xi highlights Party leadership in successfully hosting Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:18, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said all the facts have proved that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the most reliable backbone for the Chinese people to make great achievements.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"As long as we unswervingly uphold the Party leadership, we will definitely overcome all difficulties and obstacles that we meet and ensure every success in our future work!" Xi said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)