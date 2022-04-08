Home>>
Winter Olympic athletes attend honoring event
(People's Daily App) 14:58, April 08, 2022
China held an event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday to honor those who made outstanding contributions to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
In this video, the athletes are interviewed and show their medals while waiting to enter the venue. Click on the video to see how they filled the hall with honor and pride.
(Compiled by Chen Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
