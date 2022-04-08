China to crack down on illegal gold mining
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities will launch a year-long special campaign to crack down on the illegal exploitation of abandoned gold mines, said a circular made public on Thursday.
In 2021, illegal exploitations of abandoned gold mines caused deaths, and the extraction process brought heavy pollution to the soil and underground water, said the circular released by seven government bodies, including the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Local governments were asked to severely clamp down on illegal gold mining and extraction and thoroughly remove the "black industry chain," said the circular.
The governments should also check abandoned gold mines nationwide and hold accountable those responsible for covering up illegal mining activities, the circular added.
