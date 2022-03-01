Gold rises on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:18, March 01, 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine continue.

The most active gold contract for April delivery rose 13.1 U.S. dollars, or 0.69 percent, to close at 1,900.7 dollars per ounce.

Gold rose 5.8 percent for February.

There is no sign of de-escalation between the Western countries and Russia as the United States and its allies added new sanctions against Russia over the weekend and there is no result from the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Gold found additional support as the Chicago purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Monday fell to 56.3 in February from 65.2 in January.

Silver for May delivery rose 34.9 cents, or 1.45 percent, to close at 24.366 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery fell 11.4 dollars, or 1.09 percent, to close at 1,038.7 dollars per ounce.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)