Maintenance workers check, repair power transmission line in SW China’s Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 15:21, April 07, 2022

Maintenance workers with the Chongqing subsidiary of the State Grid inspect and repair a ±800-kilovolt power transmission line in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2022. (Photo/Li Tao)

On April 3, 2022, maintenance workers with the Chongqing subsidiary of the State Grid inspected and repaired a ±800-kilovolt power transmission line connecting the Fulong convertor station in southwest China’s Sichuan Province and the Fengxian convertor station in east China’s Shanghai city.

The power transmission line was first put into operations 12 year ago. At a total length of 1,907 kilometers, the transmission line runs through eight provinces and municipalities. In Chongqing, the line stretches 286.9 kilometers, connecting 555 transmission towers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)