China's two new power transmission line towers refresh world's record in height

Xinhua) 09:29, January 14, 2022

NANJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Two power transmission line towers were erected in east China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday, refreshing the world's record in height.

The two towers built on each side of China's longest river, the Yangtze, in Jiangsu both reach 385 meters high, breaking the record of 380 meters set by a power transmission line tower built in neighboring Zhejiang Province in 2018.

The twin towers in Jiangsu stand at a distance of 2.6 km, bracing power lines in the city of Taizhou on the north bank of the Yangtze and Wuxi in the south.

"The towers weigh about 13,000 tonnes in total," said Chen Songtao of the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd., adding that the jumbos are expected to be commissioned in June after the attachments and electric wires are installed.

The project is expected to send 28.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from the north of the Yangtze to the south annually, enough to supply electricity for 8 million households.

