Chinese FM holds phone talks with Israel's alternate prime minister, FM

Xinhua) 14:08, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Israel's alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the latter's request.

During their conversation, Lapid said Israel and China are two ancient nations that have created great civilizations, and now both are committed to accelerating the modernization process and have a strong innovation capacity, adding the two sides understand and appreciate each other.

The Israeli side regards China as a friend and has always adhered to the one-China policy since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, Lapid said, noting this position has never changed and become an important foundation of its relations with China. Israel expects to maintain close high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields with China, he added.

In their phone talks, the Chinese foreign minister said that the Chinese nation and the Jewish nation have helped each other in history, and today they should support each other even more.

China appreciates Israel's adherence to the one-China policy and understanding of China's legitimate propositions in safeguarding its core interests, Wang noted, adding that China believes Israel will continue to support China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Ever since China and Israel established diplomatic ties 30 years ago, and especially since the two countries forged an innovative comprehensive partnership, bilateral cooperation in various fields has made great progress, Wang said.

The foreign minister said that China stands ready to work with Israel to give full play to the economic complementarity of the two countries under the guidance of the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, and to push forward bilateral relations to continuously score new achievements with innovative cooperation as a key driving force.

The two sides agreed to speed up the negotiation and signing of a free trade agreement, so as to raise positive expectations about and send positive signals to the global economy that is facing a tightrope walk to recovery.

The two sides exchanged views on the Palestinian issue. Wang said China is glad to see Israel establish and develop normal friendly relations with countries in the region, which should be part of the overall reconciliation in the Middle East. The prolonged stagnation of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is not in the interests of all parties. Palestine also has the legitimate right to establish an independent state.

Wang said that China supports Israel and Palestine to restart peace talks as soon as possible on the basis of the two-state solution, and hopes that Arabs and Jews can live in harmony, and that Israel and Palestine can treat each other friendly and realize common security.

Common security is the only way to genuine and sustainable security, Wang noted.

China supports all efforts conducive to realizing peace in the Middle East and is ready to facilitate direct negotiations between the two sides, Wang added.

Lapid said Israel is committed to improving relations with Palestine.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue. Wang briefed Lapid on China's principled position, saying that all parties now hope to realize a ceasefire and restore peace. But for a ceasefire, there can be no more moves that add fuel to the flame; For peace, there should be no extreme pressure. Dialogue and negotiation should be the right direction supported by all parties, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue.

