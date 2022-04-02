Chinese FM meets Tajik Minister of Justice

Xinhua) 10:07, April 02, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Tajik Minister of Justice Muzaffar Ashouriyon on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday met with Tajik Minister of Justice, Muzaffar Ashouriyon, on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Wang stressed China's firm support for Tajikistan to safeguard national independence, sovereignty, security and for the Tajik people to realize the development goal toward prosperity. China will be Tajikistan's reliable strategic partner, Wang said.

China is willing to jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality with Tajikistan and help Tajikistan accelerate industrialization and advance agricultural modernization, Wang continued.

China will accelerate construction of a Luban Workshop in Tajikistan to provide talent support and promote friendly exchanges among the youth. Cooperation in fighting the pandemic will be strengthened, Wang added.

Noting that Tajikistan is committed to expanding comprehensive cooperation with China, Ashouriyon said Tajikistan is willing to deepen the Belt and Road cooperation and advance cooperation on investment, energy, and production capacity.

Ashouriyon thanked China for its support for Tajikistan's fight against the pandemic. Tajikistan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in traditional medicine.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation on safety, fight the "evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism, as well as organized cross-border crimes, and safeguard regional stability.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Tajik Minister of Justice Muzaffar Ashouriyon on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)