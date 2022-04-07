Chinese FM holds phone talks with Israel's alternate prime minister, FM

Xinhua) 09:19, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Israel's alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the latter's request.

During their conversation, Lapid said Israel and China are two ancient nations that have created great civilizations, and now both are committed to accelerating the modernization process and have strong innovation capacity, adding the two sides understand and appreciate each other

Noting that the Israeli side regards China as a friend and has always adhered to the one-China policy since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, Lapid said the position has never changed and become an important foundation of its relations with China. Israel expects to maintain close high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields with China, he added.

Wang said that the Chinese nation and the Jewish nation have helped each other in history, and today we should support each other even more. China appreciates Israel's adherence to the one-China policy and understanding of China's legitimate propositions in safeguarding its core interests, he noted, adding that China believes Israel will continue to support China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

The two sides exchanged views on the Palestinian issue. Wang said China is glad to see Israel establish and develop normal friendly relations with countries in the region, which should be part of the overall reconciliation in the Middle East. The prolonged stagnation of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is not in the interests of all parties. Palestine also has the legitimate right to establish an independent state.

China supports all efforts conducive to realizing peace in the Middle East and is ready to facilitate direct negotiations between the two sides, Wang added.

Lapid said Israel is committed to improving relations with Palestine.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue. Wang briefed Lapid on China's principled position, saying that all parties now hope to realize a ceasefire and restore peace. But for a cease-fire, there can be no more moves that add fuel to the flame; For peace, there should be no extreme pressure. Dialogue and negotiation should be the right direction supported by all parties, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)