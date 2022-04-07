How will China consolidate poverty alleviation feats?

Tourists view the scenery of cole flower fields in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A new report showed China has raised nearly 800 million people out of poverty over the past four decades based on the 1.9 U.S. dollar per day global poverty line, accounting for about 75 percent of the global poverty reduction during the period.

After declaring the eradication of absolute poverty in early 2021 and setting an example for the rest of the world, China has pledged to make more efforts in consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and preventing a mass return to poverty.

What has China done to consolidate such fruits? What still needs to be done? Here is what you need to know:

-- What did China do after eliminating absolute poverty?

In 2021, a number of measures were rolled out to consolidate the achievements in poverty eradication.

A dynamic monitoring and support mechanism to prevent the once poor population from falling back into poverty was established, and nearly 70 percent of those monitored are now risk-free, said Liu Huanxin, head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration.

Last year, the central government allocated 156.1 billion yuan (24.5 billion dollars) in subsidies to promote rural vitalization, an increase of 10 billion yuan over the previous year, Liu said.

The per capita net income of those having been lifted out of poverty reached 12,550 yuan, up 16.9 percent from 2020.

-- What will China do to further help people who had been lifted out of poverty?

At present, the income level of people in some areas is still relatively low, and natural disasters, diseases and accidents may cause people to fall back into poverty, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian.

The monitoring and support mechanism for key groups should be optimized, Tang said, noting that rural households at risk of returning to poverty should be carefully monitored, while social assistance and health care services should be provided as soon as possible.

Measures will be taken to shore up weak links for supported rural industries in terms of technology, facilities and marketing, and create more job opportunities for people who had been lifted out of poverty, Tang said.

Technical, educational and medical personnel will assist with relevant development projects in key counties supported in rural vitalization, while the infrastructure and public services of relocation communities will be improved, said the minister.

