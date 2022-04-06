Biden signs executive order on health care

Xinhua) 10:02, April 06, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on health care on Tuesday, vowing to boost the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Since it was enacted in 2010 by then U.S. President Barack Obama, the ACA, often referred to as Obamacare, has been favored by Democrats but strongly opposed by Republicans.

Speaking from an event at the White House's East Room, Biden said his executive order aims to strengthen Americans' access to affordable, quality health coverage.

Obama returned to the White House to join Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for the signing ceremony, the first time since he left power in early 2017.

"It is good to be back in the White House," Obama said. "It's been a while."

Republicans in Congress have attempted to repeal the ACA dozens of times, arguing that the law's individual mandate is unconstitutional.

Obamacare has also served as a central attack line for Republicans on the campaign trail.

Biden, who was vice president when Obama was in office, has embraced the ACA as part of his own agenda.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)