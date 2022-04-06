Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats on espionage accusation

Xinhua) 09:28, April 06, 2022

COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomatic staff members during a Foreign Policy Board meeting on Tuesday, accusing them as "intelligence officers" for espionage.

According to a press release from the ministry, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin had been earlier informed of the expulsion of the "intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen."

The expelled officers have 14 days to depart Denmark.

The Russian embassy in Denmark denies the accusations, claiming that the Danish move aims to further deteriorate relations between the two countries.

"It will not remain unanswered," wrote the Russian embassy in an email to the Danish news agency Ritzau.

In response, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday that Moscow will take retaliatory measures against Denmark over the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

