Latvia closes Russia's consulates, expels staff
(Xinhua) 08:59, April 06, 2022
RIGA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Latvia on Tuesday ordered the closure of Russia's two consular posts and declared the diplomatic staff there personae non grata. They must leave the country by April 30.
Latvia's Foreign Ministry said that Russia's Consulates General in Daugavpils and Liepaja -- Latvia's second and third largest cities -- were being closed "in solidarity with Ukraine."
Mikhail Vanin, the Russian Federation's ambassador to Latvia, was notified of the decision.
