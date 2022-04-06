Portugal expels 10 Russian embassy employees

Xinhua) 08:38, April 06, 2022

LISBON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Portugal on Tuesday announced its decision to expel 10 employees of the Russian Embassy in Lisbon, the country's Lusa News Agency has reported.

According to Lusa, the foreign ministry said in a statement that the employees have been declared "persona non grata," and must leave the country within two weeks.

The Portuguese government notified the Russian ambassador of its decision Tuesday afternoon.

