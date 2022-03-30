Russia expels 10 diplomats of Baltic states in retaliation

Xinhua) 09:19, March 30, 2022

MOSCOW, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia said Tuesday that it is expelling a combined number of 10 diplomats of the three Baltic states in tit-for-tat retaliation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and strongly protested "the provocative, unjustified" expulsion of Russian diplomats, the ministry said in a statement.

Four diplomats of Lithuania, three of Latvia and three of Estonia were ordered to leave Russia based on the principle of reciprocity, it said.

On March 18, the Baltic nations in a coordinated way expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats "in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine."

