Belgium expels 21 Russian diplomats
BRUSSELS, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Belgium will expel 21 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage and involvement in influence operations threatening Belgian security, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes announced on Tuesday.
The diplomats, from the Russian Embassy in Brussels and the Consulate General in Antwerp, will have to leave the territory within 15 days.
The decision was announced during the current affairs debate in Parliament.
The Russian Ambassador to Belgium was informed by the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, said the minister.
"This decision does not constitute a sanction or a punitive measure. It is only linked to our national security," she said. "Diplomatic channels remain open ... and we will of course continue to advocate dialogue."
Photos
Related Stories
- Western sanctions on Russia will affect everyone: Singaporean scholar
- U.S., NATO should hold dialogue with Russia, rather than start new Cold War: spokesperson
- Russia restricts flow of funds to "unfriendly" countries, regions
- U.S.,EU leaders divided on new sanctions against Russia in hasty meetings
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.