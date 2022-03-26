U.S., NATO should hold dialogue with Russia, rather than start new Cold War: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should hold dialogue with Russia, rather than start a new Cold War, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.
China always believes that security is indivisible. Seeking bloc confrontation and absolute security will only lead to the most insecure scenario. Ukraine should become a bridge for communication between the East and the West, rather than the frontline for major power rivalry, Wang told a regular press briefing.
China proceeds from the merits of the matter itself on the Ukraine issue and makes effort to deescalate the situation, resolve the crisis and rebuild peace, he added.
Noting that nothing is more precious than peace, Wang said the international community should encourage Russia and Ukraine to keep up the talks rather than the fighting, as the continuation and escalation of the conflict will only cause greater casualties and serve no one's interest.
The spokesperson reiterated that there should be no double standard in handling international relations.
Ukraine's sovereignty and security should be upheld, and Russia's legitimate security concerns should also be respected. Europe's peace and stability should be defended, Wang said.
Stressing that China's stance is the same as the aspirations of most countries, Wang said China opposes groundless accusations and suspicions targeting China, and will never be subject to pressure and coercion.
