U.S. Georgia turning into "wild, wild West" over passing of gun legislation: report

NEW YORK, March 25 (Xinhua) -- As violent crime jumps in the U.S. state of Georgia, residents are arming themselves at record levels, which is leading to more crime and spurring new efforts by state GOP lawmakers to loosen permitting requirements for carrying concealed weapons, reported The Washington Post on Thursday.

"It's a trend that has echoed across the country, as gun violence continues to rattle communities," said the report titled "As gun ownership rises, Georgia looks to loosen restrictions: It's the 'wild, wild West'," noting that firearm purchases have soared since the beginning of the pandemic.

In recent weeks, Republican governors in Alabama and Ohio have signed laws that nix permits for concealed weapons; 21 other states have similar measures in place. At the urging of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, similar measures have passed the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives, and the two chambers are expected to agree on a final version of the legislation in the coming days.

"The legislation, a setback for gun control advocates in a state that has been trending left, has opened up sharp cultural divisions here in Georgia," said the report.

"One of the concerns I have (with the legislation) is more people leaving their guns in cars. People leaving their guns in other places, because now there is more freedom to have that gun with them," said Roy W. Minter, Jr., police chief in Savannah, Georgia, who noted that his city had more than 100 guns stolen out of unlocked vehicles last year.

