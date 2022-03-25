U.S. urged to scrap all additional tariffs on Chinese goods
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged the United States to remove all additional tariffs on Chinese goods to get the bilateral economic and trade ties back on the right track as early as possible.
Commenting on the U.S. announcement to reinstate 352 tariff exclusions for Chinese products, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference that the move is conducive to the normal trade of these goods.
China has always maintained that the unilateral action of imposing additional tariffs by the U.S. side does no good to the two countries and the world, Shu said.
"As the world faces rising inflation and challenges on economic recovery, China hopes the United States, in the fundamental interests of consumers and producers in both countries, will cancel all additional tariffs it has imposed on Chinese products soon to push the bilateral economic and trade ties back on the right track as early as possible," the spokesperson added.
