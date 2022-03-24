Going to shelters more dangerous for U.S. homeless: NBC

Xinhua) 10:49, March 24, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Going to shelters can be more dangerous for the homeless in the United States, NBC News has reported.

At least five people sleeping on the streets of Washington D.C. and New York were shot by a gunman over the last two weeks, with one killed in each city.

However, "people told the homeless to go to shelters after D.C., NYC attacks. But they can be worse," the report said.

Entering the shelters system can be very dangerous for many, as they may be faced with being stabbed or raped, it added.

More than 50,000 people move directly from prison into a shelter every year, said the report, citing figures released by Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2017.

People incarcerated more than once are 13 times more likely to end up in the shelter than the general public, according to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative.

More people chose to sleep on streets due to the unsafe shelters, NBC News reported.

