Salary increases in U.S. fail to catch inflation: report
(Xinhua) 08:48, March 24, 2022
NEW YORK, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The increase of wages in the United States has failed to catch up with the inflation, especially the soaring cost of gas and rent, news website Axios reported Tuesday.
Those low-income households, mostly people of color, are "likely to squeeze the most," the report quoted a new analysis by the Urban Institute as saying.
These families are more likely to rent homes rather than buying them, and forced to cut down their daily costs due to the high prices for gas and rent, said the report.
