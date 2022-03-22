Inflation in U.S. could lead to rise in crime: U.S. television channel
NEW YORK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- As prices continue to hike in the United States, experts say that inflation could lead to a rise in crime, U.S. television channel WPSD-6 has reported.
"As inflation continues, more crimes are being reported at the pump. Gas theft is becoming a more prevalent issue," said the report.
Criminals drilled into vehicle tanks or secretly pumped hundreds of gallons from stations' underground tanks, it added.
Inflation always leads to a boom in the underground market, which may incentivize criminals to commit more crimes, Cindy Boyles, associate professor of criminal justice at University of Tennessee, was quoted by the report as saying.
The increase in burglaries and robberies directly affects violent crime rates as well, the report added.
