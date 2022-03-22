Most Americans say U.S. headed in wrong direction: CNN

March 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Most Americans believe that the United States is headed in the wrong direction, CNN reported, quoting a recent poll conducted by Monmouth University.

According to the report published last week, pollsters asked Americans to describe the United States in just a single word, and 1 out of every 10 respondents used "divided" and related words like "polarized," "conflicted" and "fractured."

Three-quarters of respondents used negative words to describe the state of the United States, and a whopping 73 percent said the country is on the wrong track, said the report.

