Most Americans say U.S. headed in wrong direction: CNN
(Xinhua) 08:19, March 22, 2022
WASHINGTON, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Most Americans believe that the United States is headed in the wrong direction, CNN reported, quoting a recent poll conducted by Monmouth University.
According to the report published last week, pollsters asked Americans to describe the United States in just a single word, and 1 out of every 10 respondents used "divided" and related words like "polarized," "conflicted" and "fractured."
Three-quarters of respondents used negative words to describe the state of the United States, and a whopping 73 percent said the country is on the wrong track, said the report.
