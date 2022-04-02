Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat

April 02, 2022

SOFIA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday evening that it has declared one diplomat at the Russian Embassy in Sofia persona non grata and given him 72 hours to leave the country.

The ministry said in a press release that it made the decision after it was informed by the Prosecutor's Office of Bulgaria that a Russian diplomat has carried out "intelligence activities."

Bulgaria expelled 12 Russian diplomats in March.

