Chinese enterprises hailed for skills transfer to Zambians

LUSAKA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises operating in Zambia have been commended for contributing to skills development in the country, an industry body said on Tuesday.

The Zambia-China Friendship Association said a visit to some Chinese enterprises operating in the country revealed an exciting trend of skills transfer in the local workforce.

Fredrick Mutesa, the association's secretary-general said it was gratifying that local workers who did not have any skills have been provided skills and were able to use the skills acquired in their workplaces.

He said when he appeared on a live radio interview "Let the People Talk" on Radio Phoenix that a number of Chinese enterprises have put in place deliberate programs aimed at imparting skills to local workers in order to improve productivity.

Chibeza Mfune, the association's deputy secretary-general said the association was happy that China has been at the forefront of providing skills in Zambia.

He said during the same program that apart from providing skills through scholarships in various skills such as medicine and engineering, among others, local people undertaking China-funded projects were also being imparted with skills.

