Chinese-funded parliament building in Zimbabwe to be completed

Xinhua) 08:49, April 06, 2022

HARARE, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-funded new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, about 25 km northwest of the capital Harare, is about to complete with the Chinese contractor putting final touches outside the structure, a Cabinet Minister said Tuesday.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo told media that the contractor, Shanghai Construction Group, was now working on the exterior of the building while the interior had already been fitted with furniture and equipment.

"The inside of the building is complete, they are now finalizing the exterior. After that, we will have validation teams from China this month and next month to work with our local team and then we are sure everything is done," he said.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said Parliament had since been notified that its new home was almost ready.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has advised us that the building is done, they are now putting final touches. We are waiting to be advised of the date to move in," he said.

Construction of the new building started in 2018. The new six-storey Parliament building is being constructed by the Chinese government as a gift to Zimbabwe.

The 650-seat building will replace the current 100-seat building that was built during the colonial era which has become small for parliament business and can no longer accommodate the 350 parliamentarians and staff members.

