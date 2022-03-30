Chinese gov't avails funds to construct four schools in rural Namibia

March 30, 2022

WINDHOEK, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has provided grant for the construction of four rural schools, two schools in Kavango West and two schools in Zambezi Region, an official announced.

The support is to construct additional facilities at Satotwa and Simanya Combined schools in the Kavango West and Liselo Combined School and Masokotwani Combined School in Zambezi Region, Namibia's Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka said in a statement at the groundbreaking ceremony which commenced on Monday, concluding on April 2.

The construction of these additional facilities includes school hostels, teachers' houses, a dining hall, classrooms, a computer lab, a library, ablution facilities, sports facilities, a septic tank, and fences.

"The project will create much-needed jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, whereby most of the workers will come from the local community," she added.

Speaking at the same event, Liu Mingzhe, the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, said several years ago, the project of expanding and upgrading four rural schools in the northern parts of the country was proposed by the Namibian government to provide a better schooling environment and facilities and this call was warmly echoed by the Chinese government with great sincerity.

"The Chinese government's grant has been committed to the project and construction will be completed in 12 months," he added.

The contractor, the Gansu Construction, is expected to execute the project which will contribute to the improvement of local education facilities and the welfare of the local people, said Liu.

"Currently we are busy working with the National Planning Commission to expedite implementing another grant project, the Airport New Road project, the Satellite Data Receiving Ground Station project. And we are discussing identifying priority cooperative areas under the framework of "Nine Programs of The 8th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Ministerial Conference just concluded in November 2021," he said.

