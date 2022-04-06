Beijing cleared of at-risk areas for COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:05, April 06, 2022

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has been cleared of high and medium-risk areas for COVID-19, the municipal government said on Tuesday.

A community in Beijing's Chaoyang District has been downgraded from medium risk to low risk for COVID-19, as no locally transmitted cases have been reported there for the past 14 days.

