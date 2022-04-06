South Sudan peace guarantors urge commitment to resolve outstanding issues

Xinhua) 09:01, April 06, 2022

JUBA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Three Western nations which are South Sudan peace guarantors Tuesday welcomed the decision by the main opposition, Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In-Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) to resume participation in the security mechanisms and called for total commitment to resolve the remaining issues.

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway, which are members of the Troika (peace guarantors) in a joint statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, lauded the Parties on their recent agreement to progress the implementation of the security arrangements set out in the revitalized peace deal.

"We commend the spirit of compromise shown to reach this agreement, which highlights the importance of the leadership of the Parties coming together to overcome hurdles on the path to an enduring peace," Troika said.

First Vice President Riek Machar, leader of the SPLM/A-IO on March 22 announced his party's withdrawal from meetings of the crucial security mechanisms but ended the stalemate on April 3 after reaching a deal with President Salva Kiir over the command structure of the unified forces.

Analysts say the standoff over the formation of a unified command is one of several critical and unresolved security issues delaying the implementation of the 2018 deal.

The SPLM/A-IO and the South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF) clashed last week in the oil-rich regions of Upper Nile and Unity states, leading to fresh fears of the fragile peace deal collapsing.

Troika said the graduation of Necessary Unified Forces will be a significant step forward for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, adding that with less than a year left of the transitional period, whole-hearted commitment is critical to ensure the newly agreed timeline on security arrangements is met.

It welcomed the decision by SPLM/A-IO to re-engage with the monitoring and verification mechanisms set out in the peace agreement and the re-commitment by the Parties to respect the ceasefire and desist from encouraging defections.

The nations vowed to continue supporting the Parties in their efforts to achieve a stable, peaceful society and meet the commitments they have made to the people of South Sudan.

The transitional period ends in February 2023, and afterward, the world's youngest nation will hold its first national election.

