South Sudan launches public consultation to pave way for truth, reconciliation

Xinhua) 08:45, April 06, 2022

JUBA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan peace monitors on Tuesday welcomed the launch of public consultations to pave the way for the start of truth, reconciliation and healing process under the 2018 revitalized peace deal.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) said the launch of the consultations demonstrates positive progress after months of delays by the parties.

"This public consultation process has been eagerly awaited by the public. Unfortunately, it has experienced delays due to funding and other constraints. It is encouraging to see this process finally take off despite these obstacles," Charles Tai Gituai, Chairperson of RJMEC said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The official launch of the consultation was attended by President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Riek Machar, and three other Vice Presidents and many other South Sudanese dignitaries and members of the regional and international diplomatic corps.

Gituai hailed the technical committee for the measures it has put in place in a bid to ensure that these public consultation processes be undertaken, aligned with international human rights standards, and best practices.

The official expressed hope that the technical committee will undertake the process in a manner that gives opportunity to the men, women, girls and boys of South Sudan to meaningfully participate and give their honest views about the kind of Commission, Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH) they wish to see established.

The latest development follows the recent agreement among the parties to share the ratios within the unified army command structure after having disagreed.

Sudan People's Liberation Movement-In Government (SPLM-IG) under President Kiir will have 60 percent of the positions, while SPLM/A-In Opposition led by First Vice President Machar and other opposition parties will share 40 percent of the positions within the army, police, intelligence, prisons and wildlife.

"I wish to encourage the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity including the state governments to work in partnership with each other, so as to safeguard the civic space and foster an inclusive environment so that the people of South Sudan can have even more confidence engaging with this process," said Gituai.

Gituai called on the parties in the transitional unity government to expedite the implementation of all chapters of the revitalized peace agreement in letter and spirit.

