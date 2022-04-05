IS militants killed in military operation in northern Iraq
BAGHDAD, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi armed forces have killed several militants of the extremist Islamic States (IS) group on Monday during a raid on its hideouts near the city of Mosul, northern Iraq, the military's media office said in a statement.
Acting on intelligence reports, an Iraqi army force carried out a search campaign in the Nuwaigit mountain and found some tunnels and caves, where the troops engaged a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt and shot him dead, the statement said.
During the clash inside one of the tunnels, another suicide bomber blew himself up, wounding two officers and two soldiers, the statement said.
Later on, Iraqi warplanes were called in and carried out two airstrikes on two tunnels where some IS militants were still hiding, the statement said without specifying the death toll.
The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the Iraqi forces defeated the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. carries out airstrike targeting suspected ISIS-K vehicle in Kabul
- Pentagon says U.S. drone strike kills 2 ISIS-K targets
- U.S. conducts airstrike against ISIS member in wake of Afghanistan bombing
- IS blows up 2 oil wells, kills 2 security members in northern Iraq
- Report reveals Australian politicians endorsing anti-China separatist group with links to al-Qaeda, ISIS
- Suspected ISIS operative nabbed in Indian capital
- IS confirms death of top leader al-Baghdadi
- ISIL leader al-Baghdadi confirmed dead
- Skeleton children of Mosul: Shocking images shows emaciated babies left in the rubble of the bombed-out ISIS battleground
- Former jihadi shares barbaric story of his four months in IS and his incredible escape after he was forced to watch pilot burned alive
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.