Suspected ISIS operative nabbed in Indian capital

(Xinhua)    15:59, August 22, 2020

The Delhi Police personnel nabbed a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) operative after a shootout in south-west part of the Indian capital, a local police source confirmed on Saturday.

Some explosives were recovered from his belongings.

According to the police, the suspect was allegedly planning to carry out a big terror attack in the city.

The shootout was reportedly carried out by the special cell of the Delhi Police in Dhaula Kuan area of southwest Delhi, on Friday night.

"There was an exchange of fire after which he was arrested. He had planned an attack in the national capital. We have recovered a pistol and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from him," media reports quoted a senior cop Pramod Kushwaha as saying.

The special cell of the Delhi Police had received a tip-off about the suspect's movement in the area following which a trap was laid to nab him.

Following his arrest and interrogation, an alert was sounded across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

