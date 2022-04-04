Home>>
China's top property developers see stable sales in 2021
(Xinhua) 13:51, April 04, 2022
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top real estate developers saw stable sales last year, an industrial report showed.
In 2021, the total sales volume of the top 100 real estate developers reached 9.08 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion U.S. dollars), up 3.9 percent year on year, said the report by the China Index Academy, a property research institution.
The report also showed that the average sales revenue of real estate companies came in at 49.86 billion yuan, an increase of 19.3 percent, while their average net profit edged up 0.4 percent to 5.62 billion yuan last year.
The top 100 developers accounted for 49.9 percent of the market share last year, according to the report.
