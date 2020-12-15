Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's property investment up 6.8 pct in first 11 months

(Xinhua)    12:59, December 15, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development rose 6.8 percent year on year in the first 11 months, picking up from the 6.3-percent increase in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Commercial housing sales in terms of floor area totaled 1.51 billion square meters in the first 11 months, up 1.3 percent from a year ago.

In terms of value, commercial housing sales jumped 7.2 percent year on year to 14.9 trillion yuan (about 2.28 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months, widening from the 5.8-percent increase in the first 10 months.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York