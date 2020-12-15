BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development rose 6.8 percent year on year in the first 11 months, picking up from the 6.3-percent increase in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Commercial housing sales in terms of floor area totaled 1.51 billion square meters in the first 11 months, up 1.3 percent from a year ago.

In terms of value, commercial housing sales jumped 7.2 percent year on year to 14.9 trillion yuan (about 2.28 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months, widening from the 5.8-percent increase in the first 10 months.