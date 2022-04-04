China's e-commerce logistics sector reports moderate contraction
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics sector reported a moderate contraction in March, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.
The survey showed that the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 104 points in March, edging down 4.9 points from the previous month, the lowest in recent two years.
The domestic resurgence of COVID-19 cases dampened demand and affected the efficiency of logistics transport, transfer and distribution, according to the survey.
The sub-index for business volume dropped 9.7 points from last month to 118.2 points, the lowest in two years.
The sub-index for business costs rose 5.5 points in March, a new high since 2017, the survey showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cities gather pace in facilitating rural e-commerce
- Malaysian women entrepreneurs realize dream on Chinese e-commerce platform
- Foreign students in Chengdu help China’s products to go global via live-streaming e-commerce channels
- China enriches list for cross-border e-commerce retail imports
- Cross-border e-commerce pilot zones forge a promising future for China's foreign trade
- Cross-border e-commerce pilot zones forge a promising future for China's foreign trade
- China approves more cross-border e-commerce pilot zones
- China to continue facilitating internet enterprises development
- China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in 2021
- Second-hand e-commerce gains wider popularity among Chinese consumers
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.