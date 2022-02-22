China enriches list for cross-border e-commerce retail imports

Xinhua) 07:59, February 22, 2022

A staff member of the cross-border e-commerce company Sunny Express loads packages in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will further optimize the list of imported retail goods for cross-border e-commerce starting from March 1, 2022, the Ministry of Finance said.

The list will add a total of 29 product categories including ski equipment, tomato juice and golf equipment, according to a statement jointly issued by the ministry and seven other departments.

All the items included in the list are in high demand by consumers in recent years, said Gao Lingyun, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

"The adjustment could enrich domestic market supply, meet consumers' aspirations for a better life and provide more opportunities for overseas enterprises," Gao said.

The list was issued in April 2016 and has been optimized several times, with its commodity categories kept increasing, which helped promote the development of cross-border e-commerce and high-quality trade, said Tian Guofeng, deputy secretary-general of China Association of Trade in Services.

