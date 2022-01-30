China to continue facilitating internet enterprises development
BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will help internet enterprises develop healthily and sustainably by enhancing inter-department coordination and implementing favorable policies, said the country's top cyberspace regulator.
The Cyberspace Administration of China discussed the topic with three government departments and heads of internet enterprises at a seminar on Friday.
The administration will work closely with relevant departments to improve regulation methods and safeguard the rights and interests of the enterprises, said Zhuang Rongwen, head of the administration.
Zhuang said China's internet enterprises have broad prospects for development, and called on all such enterprises to seize opportunities and operate strictly under the law.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in 2021
- Second-hand e-commerce gains wider popularity among Chinese consumers
- RCEP to promote cross-border e-commerce, narrow development gap: company CEO in Cambodia
- Online retail sales in China’s rural areas up 16.3 pct in first three quarters
- FedEx Express forecasts China's e-commerce sales to reach 2 trln dollars by 2025
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.