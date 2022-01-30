China to continue facilitating internet enterprises development

January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will help internet enterprises develop healthily and sustainably by enhancing inter-department coordination and implementing favorable policies, said the country's top cyberspace regulator.

The Cyberspace Administration of China discussed the topic with three government departments and heads of internet enterprises at a seminar on Friday.

The administration will work closely with relevant departments to improve regulation methods and safeguard the rights and interests of the enterprises, said Zhuang Rongwen, head of the administration.

Zhuang said China's internet enterprises have broad prospects for development, and called on all such enterprises to seize opportunities and operate strictly under the law.

