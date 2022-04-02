China’s most beautiful rural roads support rural vitalization

People's Daily Online) 18:06, April 02, 2022

Since 2012, China has reconstructed and newly built 2.52 million kilometers of rural roads, providing 1,040 townships and 105,000 administrative villages with access to hardened roads. During the same period, more than 50,000 administrative villages have gained access to bus services. These rural roads have helped to ensure a happier life for rural residents while linking up various scenic spots. Below is six of the “10 most beautiful rural roads in the country” as unveiled by China’s Ministry of Transport.

Photo shows a road located in the south of Miyun Reservoir in Miyun district, Beijing. Stretching near mountains and along the lakeside, the road connects various scenic spots in the locality, being a favorite route of self-driving tourists and cyclists. (People’s Daily/He Yong)

Photo shows a road connecting Ducun village and Chengtuan township in Liuzhou city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with the paddy fields combining with the local farmers’ dwellings to produce a beautiful pastoral scene along the roadside. (Photo/Pang Geping, Li Hanchi)

Photo shows a rural highway in Shibadong village, Huayuan county in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Shen Zhilin, Ma Shaode)

Photo shows Baiwu Road in Fuling district, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Wang Xinyue, Huang He)

Photo shows a tourism ring road in Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Wang Mingfeng, He Song)

Photo shows Qishen Road in Nanhu district, Jiaxing city, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Dou Hanyang, Xia Song)

