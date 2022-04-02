China’s most beautiful rural roads support rural vitalization
Since 2012, China has reconstructed and newly built 2.52 million kilometers of rural roads, providing 1,040 townships and 105,000 administrative villages with access to hardened roads. During the same period, more than 50,000 administrative villages have gained access to bus services. These rural roads have helped to ensure a happier life for rural residents while linking up various scenic spots. Below is six of the “10 most beautiful rural roads in the country” as unveiled by China’s Ministry of Transport.
Photo shows a road located in the south of Miyun Reservoir in Miyun district, Beijing. Stretching near mountains and along the lakeside, the road connects various scenic spots in the locality, being a favorite route of self-driving tourists and cyclists. (People’s Daily/He Yong)
Photo shows a road connecting Ducun village and Chengtuan township in Liuzhou city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with the paddy fields combining with the local farmers’ dwellings to produce a beautiful pastoral scene along the roadside. (Photo/Pang Geping, Li Hanchi)
Photo shows a rural highway in Shibadong village, Huayuan county in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Shen Zhilin, Ma Shaode)
Photo shows Baiwu Road in Fuling district, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Wang Xinyue, Huang He)
Photo shows a tourism ring road in Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Wang Mingfeng, He Song)
Photo shows Qishen Road in Nanhu district, Jiaxing city, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Dou Hanyang, Xia Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- Digital village construction drives modernization of agriculture and rural areas in China
- China to up financial support for rural vitalization
- China’s local governments speed up development of rural e-commerce
- Villagers in Jiangxi benefit from improved housing conditions thanks to rural vitalization programs
- Lotus-related industry at heart of village’s drive towards rural vitalization in Hainan
- Internet technology delivers real benefits to China’s farmers, contributes to its rural construction
- County in Zhejiang provides strong financial support to young entrepreneurs returning to hometowns
- Art serves as a welcome approach to help renovate village in SW China’s Chongqing
- China outlines key tasks to fully advance rural vitalization in 2022
- China outlines tasks to advance rural vitalization in 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.