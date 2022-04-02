New evidence shows U.S.-funded biolabs used to attack Donbass, Russia: RT

Xinhua) 10:17, April 02, 2022

MOSCOW, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Defense Ministry has found evidence suggesting Kiev was planning to use pathogens developed in Pentagon-funded biological laboratories against the population of Donbass and Russia, according to an article published on RT.

Alongside Kiev's intent, the defense ministry allegedly identified concrete U.S. officials involved in developing biological weapons in Ukraine.

These officials were "the heads of divisions and employees of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as its main contractors," said the report, citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Hunter Biden, the son of the current U.S. president Joe Biden, was directly involved in these campaigns, Konashenkov said, citing investigations by Western media, adding Hunter Biden has worked closely with Pentagon contractor Metabiota, which specializes in research on pathogens that can be used to develop biological weapons.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)