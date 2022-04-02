Home>>
The bio-lab next door
(Xinhua) 08:26, April 02, 2022
Satellite images of U.S. bio-labs in Ukraine show some of such American overseas bio-labs are located in residential areas, even next door to kindergartens and schools.
