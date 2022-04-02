China rejects so-called U.S. "Hong Kong Policy Act Report"

Xinhua) 09:20, April 02, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the so-called Hong Kong Policy Act Report issued by the United States. It urged the U.S. to stop its erroneous acts and speak with prudence on issues related to Hong Kong.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the report, which "made irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs and made groundless accusations against the central government of China and the HKSAR government in total disregard of facts."

Zhao said Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China. Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs which brook no foreign interference.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy have been earnestly implemented, and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents are protected under the law, Zhao noted.

China enacted and implemented the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR and improved the electoral system in Hong Kong in accordance with law, in an effort to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and the principle of "one country, two systems," Zhao said.

He added that the national security law in Hong Kong targets a small number of criminals who endanger national security and protects the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens and foreign citizens in Hong Kong.

Since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, the rule of law in Hong Kong has improved and is guaranteed. It is an objective fact that cannot be denied, he noted.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)