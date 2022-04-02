U.S. biolabs in Ukraine raise worldwide concerns: S. African youth leader

Xinhua) 10:03, April 02, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The world should "be very concerned about U.S. biolabs in Ukraine," Buyile Matiwane, deputy-president of the South African Students Congress, has said.

"It is nothing short of astonishing that there wasn't a widespread outcry around the discovery of biolabs in Ukraine," he said in an opinion piece published on March 26 by the South African news website IOL.

Matiwane said documents that the Russian defense ministry obtained from the personnel of a biolab in Ukraine "expose the U.S. and its NATO allies' research on biological weapons in Ukraine."

"The documents show that a large number of serum samples belonging to the Slavs have been transferred, and that the experiments in Ukraine are similar to what Japan's Unit 731 did in World War II," said Matiwane.

"The documents were uploaded online by Russia for free download. Considering the above, we need to be cautious about the unchecked, uncontrolled, and secretive operations of biolabs across the world," he said.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)