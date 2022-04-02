France's presidential election scheduled for April

Xinhua) 09:23, April 02, 2022

A pigeon flies over the electoral posters of the candidates of France's presidential elections in Paris, France, April 1, 2022. France's presidential election is scheduled for April 2022. If no candidate wins the absolute majority of the votes cast in the first election round on April 10, the top two candidates will progress to a runoff vote on April 24. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Electoral posters of the candidates of France's presidential elections are pictured in Paris, France, April 1, 2022. France's presidential election is scheduled for April 2022. If no candidate wins the absolute majority of the votes cast in the first election round on April 10, the top two candidates will progress to a runoff vote on April 24. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

