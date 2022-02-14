Steinmeier re-elected as German president
Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C) is congratulated after his re-election as president of the Federal Republic of Germany during the 17th Federal Convention in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 13, 2022. Steinmeier was re-elected as German president on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2nd R) waves his hand after his re-election as president of the Federal Republic of Germany during the 17th Federal Convention in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 13, 2022. Steinmeier was re-elected as German president on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L, bottom) is congratulated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C, bottom) after his re-election as president of the Federal Republic of Germany during the 17th Federal Convention in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 13, 2022. Steinmeier was re-elected as German president on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives applause after delivering a speech during the 17th Federal Convention in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 13, 2022. Steinmeier was re-elected as German president on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
