German athletes praise Beijing 2022 opening ceremony

Xinhua) 09:26, February 05, 2022

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Xinhua) -- The impressive opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was well received in Germany.

Athletes, TV pundits, and media praised the inspiring and innovative choreography. Many spoke of a tasteful, dignified, and heart-rending event.

Three-time Olympic champion Anni Friesinger-Postma called the ceremony "very nice to watch as we saw many young children standing for sport's future."

The 45-year-old TV pundit mentioned the message of peace being spread around the world from the National Stadium in Beijing.

2016 horizontal bar gold medalist Fabian Hambuchen called the ceremony restrained and perfectly organized.

"Due to the pandemic and the reduced number of spectators, it was less enthusiastic than in 2008. But an enthusiastic party doesn't fit into our current situation, I guess. Athletes are happy about the kick-off," the former gymnast said.

TV station Eurosport spoke of a particularly moving event and said the ceremony was perfectly organized.

"It was about two hours in which everyone could forget about the pandemic's turbulences and somehow dream away," a reporter said.

TV station ZDF spoke of an opening ceremony "less elaborate than the one of 2008," but said the organizers' choice in the current times of shortage due to the pandemic found people's sympathy.

The station's reporter called the "Birds' Nest" the world's most impressive arena.

Intense efforts have been made to run the Games under challenging circumstances, reporters said, mentioning China's efforts to promote winter sports.

The opening ceremony contained various characteristics of modern China such as innovation, perfectionism, enthusiasm for sport, and a playful note, media said.

Reporters mentioned Beijing as the first city in Olympic history to host both Summer and Winter Games, with tabloid Bild praising the "breathtaking 3D effects" of the show and speaking about the message of a world standing together.

ZDF reporters mentioned the overall positive comments of German and international athletes after training sessions on various Olympic venues.

"This track is mega cool. Gigantic. It's fabulous what has been set up here," German downhill skier Josef Ferstl said. "This track unleashes unlimited joy for us."

German flagbearer Claudia Pechstein spoke about her writing history "as it is my eighth Games." The 49-year-old speed skater called the Beijing Games her career high.

"To be around and carry the German flag means more to me than any of the medals I won before. It's a great honor to carry the flag next to bobsleigh legend Francesco Friedrich."

The outfit of the German athletes, dressed in the national flag's colors, was also meant as a reference to hosts China. The color black is said to stand for the black water-tiger, the symbol for the year 2022. On the German athletes' caps, lettering in Chinese was attached wishing athletes "good luck".

