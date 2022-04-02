Brazilian university offers 1st graduate course on Contemporary China

Xinhua) 08:32, April 02, 2022

BRASILIA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais on Friday launched the first graduate-level course specializing in Contemporary China, the institution said.

The distance learning course will provide future specialists with a complete and thorough vision of China in the economic, political, commercial, institutional and historical-cultural spheres, as well as its current position in the international system and global economy.

The initiative reflects the growing interest within the academic world and Brazilian society to learn more about China, which is Brazil's largest trading partner and shares diversified economic, political and cultural ties.

Javier Vadell, coordinator of the program and international relations professor, highlighted the undeniable rise of China's impact on the international economic, political, environmental, cultural and technological areas.

"Understanding China as a key player in the contemporary world has become a necessity for various areas of professional activity," the expert added.

An inaugural class was held on Wednesday prior to the start of the course, with professor Evandro Menezes de Carvalho from the Brazil-China Studies Center of the Getulio Vargas Foundation giving a lecture on China's governance.

The course aims to train professionals to analyze the dynamics and socio-political phenomena of the Asian country, as well as to understand the relationship between politics and economics in the Chinese development process and its global impact.

