China launches smart platform for education public services
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A national smart platform was launched Monday to provide a range of education-related public services, according to China's Ministry of Education.
The platform, www.smartedu.cn, integrates China's platforms for primary and middle school education, vocational education and higher education, and the platform for employment services for college graduates. It will provide users with a wide array of courses and education services.
At the launch ceremony, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, pledged to use the launch to establish a digital public service system for education and build an online classroom for teachers and students on the frontline of combating COVID-19.
The platform will also be wielded to deepen the "double reduction" policy to ease the burden of students undergoing compulsory education, Huai said.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- "Roof of the world" witnesses new height of education
- Female educator devotes herself to child education
- NPC deputy from Chongqing makes suggestions about education
- Political adviser seeks to remove stigma of vocational education
- Educators call for more attention to the prevention and treatment of depression among adolescents
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.