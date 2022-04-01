Chinese FM chairs 3rd foreign ministers' meeting among Afghan neighbors

Xinhua) 08:45, April 01, 2022

HEFEI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday chaired the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Wang first read out a written message from Chinese President Xi Jinping and spoke on behalf of the Chinese side.

Wang said that with Afghanistan standing at the crossroads of history, relevant countries launched the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan and built a political consensus of cooperating to respond to the changes in the Afghan situation. These moves fully embodied the spirit of good-neighborly friendship and mutual assistance.

He urged upholding the concept of a community with a shared future, further leveraging the unique role of the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan, promoting the early realization of stable development in Afghanistan, and working together to achieve lasting regional security and prosperity.

Wang proposed support for Afghanistan to embark on a road of self-reliance and self-improvement, a road of prosperity and progress, and a road of peaceful development.

Foreign ministers of countries attending the meeting thanked Chinese President Xi for his important speech, which injected strong impetus into the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan. They appreciated China's role in bringing together neighboring countries and supporting Afghanistan's peaceful reconstruction.

They agreed to step up coordination and cooperation to help Afghanistan realize peace, stability, and economic reconstruction, and support and guide the Afghan interim government to faithfully fulfill its commitments and respond positively to the expectations of the international community, especially its neighbors.

They also stressed that the United States and NATO should take the primary responsibility for Afghanistan's reconstruction and development, and return the assets of the Afghan people as soon as possible.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a video speech, in which he spoke highly of the generous support of China and other neighboring countries to the Afghan people. He pointed out that the solidarity of the Afghan neighbors demonstrates the spirit of a global community, and suggested strengthening humanitarian assistance, economic revitalization, and constructive engagement and cooperation.

The meeting issued a joint statement of the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and the Tunxi Initiative of neighboring countries of Afghanistan on supporting Afghanistan's economic reconstruction and practical cooperation.

The meeting decided to launch a mechanism for regular meetings of special envoys of neighboring countries of Afghanistan on the Afghan issue. It established three working groups on political diplomacy, economy and humanitarian affairs, and security and stability.

Uzbekistan will host the fourth foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Tajik Minister of Justice Muzaffar Ashouriyon attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)