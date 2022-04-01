Xiplomacy: Xi stays committed to building consensus on China-EU cooperation

Xinhua) 08:01, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link at the 23rd China-EU leaders' meeting on Friday.

Facing major global changes and the pandemic both unseen in a century, China and the European Union (EU) share much common understanding on promoting peace, seeking development and advancing cooperation.

On various occasions in recent years, Xi has underscored the significance of China-EU cooperation, and urged further efforts in this regard. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

PROMOTING PEACE

June 22, 2020

When meeting with Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen via video link, Xi said China and the EU should serve as two major forces to maintain global peace and stability, noting that China is willing to communicate with the European side on major issues.

"We believe that the EU will continue to move forward in the direction of unity, stability, openness and prosperity. China is delighted to see that the EU makes a constructive contribution to international peace and stability, and is willing to strengthen strategic cooperation with the EU to jointly cope with global challenges," he said.

Sept. 14, 2020

As there are no identical political systems in the world, the coexistence of multiple civilizations represents the normalcy. "The more firm the strength underpinning China-EU peaceful coexistence, the more guaranteed the world peace and prosperity," Xi said at a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting via video link.

March 8, 2022

During a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Xi emphasized that we need to jointly support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and encourage the two sides to keep the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, keep the talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes.

We need to actively advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Xi said.

SEEKING DEVELOPMENT

June 22, 2020

China and the EU should serve as two huge markets that promote global development and prosperity, Xi said when meeting with Michel and von der Leyen via video link.

"Our two major economies should play the role as dual engines of the world economy, drive the recovery of global economy, jointly support a scientific and orderly resumption of work and production, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, and keep global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth," he added.

Sept. 14, 2020

China is working toward the goal of fostering a new, dual-cycle development architecture with the domestic cycle as the mainstay and with domestic and international development reinforcing each other, Xi said at a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting.

The Chinese side will, by continuously unlocking the potential of domestic demand, seek better interconnectivity and effectiveness between the two markets and resources on the two sides, to promote common development of China and the EU in a more robust and sustainable way, he added.

Oct. 15, 2021

The EU and its members are invited to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative, and work together with China and other countries to help developing countries achieve the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at an early date, Xi said in a phone conversation with Michel.

PURSUING COOPERATION

July 16, 2018

When meeting with then European Council President Donald Tusk and then European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Xi called on China and the EU to tap the potential for economic cooperation, promote two-way investment, strengthen cooperation in innovation and enrich Belt and Road cooperation, including exploring effective tripartite cooperation.

Sept. 14, 2020

China is ready to work with the EU to step up dialogue and coordination at bilateral, regional and global levels, stay committed to a global governance outlook featuring consultation, contribution and shared benefit, defend the international order and system with the United Nations at the core, promote the political settlements of international and regional hot-spot issues, and build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said at a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting.

Oct. 13, 2021

At a virtual meeting with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video link, noting that this is a critical period for the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic recovery, Xi said that China and the EU, as two important forces in the world, have a responsibility to strengthen cooperation and work together to deal with global problems in the face of increasing global challenges and rising instability and uncertainty.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)