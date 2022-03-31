China-EU leaders' meeting provides strategic leadership in China-EU ties
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The China-EU leaders' meeting has taken place successfully 22 times, playing a vital strategic guiding role in the development of China-EU relations and dialogue and cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to introduce arrangements for the meeting.
Wang said that, during this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will co-chair the leaders' meeting with Michel and von der Leyen via video link, said the spokesperson.
China and the EU are two significant forces in maintaining world peace, two important markets to promote common development, and two civilizations to advance the cause of human progress, said Wang.
Wang noted that the current international situation is volatile with rising uncertainties. He said the two sides should strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, build consensus, and conduct dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect and benefit. He added the two sides should also promote sustained and sound development of China-EU relations to inject stability and positive energy into the international situation.
